Kreitzer inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame; Macri wins first Speedweek title | Fast Lane

Kreitzer is one of two from Pennsylvania inducted into the 33rd National Sprint Car Hall of Fame class.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — Since its inception in 1991, nearly 400 inductees have their picture hanging in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Iowa.

Pennsylvania added two more to that prestigious list in the 2023 class: Alan Kreitzer and Tommy Sanders.

Since day one, it was Kreitzer’s destiny on the local racing scene.

During the 2023 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction, It was said, “When it comes to promoting and operating a race track, Alan Kreitzer has done it all, but today becomes one more meaningful step induction into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.”

The central Pennsylvania track promoter and owner was one of 13 inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame at the "Sprint Car Capital of the World."

His roots in the local racing scene started from day one when his dad began promoting Silver Spring Speedway in 1953, the same year Kreitzer was born.

“I’ve literally grown up in racing," said Kreitzer. "It started with Silver Spring, which was still the most fun I’ve ever had in racing. Was at Silver Spring, the family business and then just continued. It’s always what I knew, what I did and what I enjoyed. So, it’s been a blast for me really."

Safe to say, he grew up at the track, working and racing, but he continued to follow in his family’s footsteps and really helped to blossom the central Pennsylvania racing scene.

Kreitzer said, “That’s a testament to my entire family. What they’ve all been involved in racing all these years and just the people of central Pa. to support racing. I really think the award is for them, as well because it brings recognition to our area and I’m just proud to be a part of it.”

Kreitzer was the brains behind showcasing the local talent and created the grueling stretch known as Pennsylvania Speedweek, and it has only grown from there. It’s a marque event that Pa. Posse teams look forward to.

Kreitzer missed the 33rd class induction ceremony in June in Iowa to attend his son’s wedding. So organizers brought the ceremony to Kreitzer during Speedweek at Lincoln Speedway.

Dave Hare, the announcer at BAPS Motor Speedway and who accepted the award in his place, introduced Kreitzer: “Ladies and gentlemen, the 2023 inductee to the National Spring Car Hall of Fame, Alan Kreitzer.”

“I was very appreciative," Kreitzer went on to say. "I was honored by the award, but the real honor is for our entire area. I was fortunate enough to get the award but I think what it does, it recognizes the entire central Pa. area and how important our area is to 410 sprint car racing."

Pennsylvania is one of the top states represented in the Hall of Fame in Knoxville. It’s in Kreitzer’s blood to be apart of the central Pa. racing scene. He’s just one of the many driving forces to keep that tradition alive and help preserve the history at the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing.

“It’s humbling," said Kreitzer. "Honestly. I grew up in racing and respecting and looking up to so many people and to be included in that is almost overwhelming."

Pennsylvania Speedweek wrap

The weather didn't play in favor of the race teams and drivers, raining out six days of Pennsylvania Speedweek.

One driver was in the spotlight the entire week. Anthony Macri never finished outside the top two.