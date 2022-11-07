3ICE Hockey thrills area hockey fans at Giant Center

New three-on-three league showcases skills in a fast paced non stop action.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — It may be July but the ice is down at Giant Center over the weekend for a new hockey league barnstorming cities across North America. 3ICE Hockey, a new three on three hockey league brings a fast paced, non-stop style of play that features plenty of goals to Chocolatetown.

Each stop on the league circuit features a six game slate in a tournament style elimination format that crowns a champion each week.

Hershey selected as one of the stops, that also features cities like Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Denver and Nashville, because of the level of passion that fans bring to the rink.

"Hershey, to us is an iconic hockey market," says EJ Johnson, 3ICE hockey founder and CEO. "We thought it was a perfect place for us, great fanbase great town. It's iconic it's sort of Americana and just the fanbase here we felt was going to embrace what we are all about and its the fast action you guys love hockey great hockey fans so for us it was a perfect fit."