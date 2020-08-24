PIAA fall sports the focus in this edition of the Sunday Frenzy. Friday the PIAA Board of Directors votes 25-5 to start the fall sports calendar on Monday August 24th after a two week delay. Immediately after the vote FOX43 caught up with PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi to talk about what comes next for the fall high school athletic season.
Sunday Frenzy: PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi on fall sports moving forward
PIAA Board votes 25-5 to start sports as schedule on Monday, August 24th