Sunday Frenzy: PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi on fall sports moving forward

PIAA Board votes 25-5 to start sports as schedule on Monday, August 24th

PIAA fall sports the focus in this edition of the Sunday Frenzy.  Friday the PIAA Board of Directors votes 25-5 to start the fall sports calendar on Monday August 24th after a two week delay.  Immediately after the vote FOX43 caught up with PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi to talk about what comes next for the fall high school athletic season. 