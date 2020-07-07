Sunday Frenzy: Locals dominate PA Junior Golf Championships

Carlisle's Peters claims title, Central York's Bacha ties for second

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey Country Club was the site of the PA State Junior Golf Championships, and the top of the leaderboard had a lot of local flavor.

Carlise's John Peters used a blistering front nine of 32 and a 19-foot birdie putt on #17 to become the club house leader at 2-under par. Peters let out an emotional roar as the ball was about three feet before the hole knowing it was center cup. He was all smiles after a four under par 67 day two round.

As Peters waited near the practice putting green, Central York's Carson Bacha who came into the second round as the leader at -2 was on the tough par three 16th. Sitting at two under a tee shot into the wind almost wound up in the hazard but Bacha displayed nerves of steel with a gritty par save.

On #17 Bacha nestled one to about 15 feet for a birdie but the green displayed a little more speed and his birdie ran past. Facing a tricky par putt to stay tied for the lead with Peters, Bacha's attempt stayed on the high side of the cup as he dropped to 1-under par.

After Bacha was unable to find a birdie on the 18th, Peters was able to relax and claim the championship.

Hear from Peters and Bacha in the video link above.