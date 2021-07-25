Summer thrills at the Grove; Marks, Haudenschild split nationals | Fast Lane

Marks helped snap the Pa Posse's losing streak against the Outlaws at home.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It's been nearly 800 days since the Pa Posse won their own turf against the World of Outlaws. The Outlaws, of course, coming in with a lot of confidence and talk at the Summer Nationals at Williams Grove for two nights of action.

The first night, it was Outlaw driver Sheldon Haudenschild’s race to lose. He set the quick time, placed second in his heat, picked the pole, won the dash.

But, the Pa Posse has something to say about that as Dillsburg's Anthony Macri is still looking for his first 410 win at Williams Grove and first Outlaw win. He started to Haudenschild’s outside, as the moon started to raise over the track.

Six laps into the feature changed everything as Aaron Reutzel spun out, collecting Marci then TJ Stutts, who started eight, had no where to go. Stutts was able to climb out under his own power.

Making a statement and charging his way through the pack was Fayetteville's Lance Dewease. He started 17th and moved throughout the race to second with five laps left to try and pressure Haudenschild. He had too much NOS Energy under the hood as Sheldon captured his first win at Williams Grove and matching his dad. They become the first father/son duo to win an Outlaw race at the Grove.

“(I've been) trying here for a while now,' said Haudenschild. 'Came here to race locally when I was 16 and 17-years old. So, been working at it for a while now. So, it feels good to get a win and to have the 69k run second it feels even better.“

So, can the No. 17 sweep the summer nationals? Starting position was key for Haudenschild but it can be done.

“(The) 69k proves, all the time, that you can win from outside of the top 10.“

Night two, Haudenschild went out dead last and that didn’t matter. He set the quick time, once again. In the heat, Lucas Wolfe broke during the white flag but still makes the dash.

It was an even split in the dash, four Outlaws and four Posse. The No. 17 still showing they’ll be the ones to beat.

It was a heartbreaker for Jacob Allen and Brock Zearfoss not making the feature. The other shark, Logan Schuchart won the B-Main and chomped his way to finish 12th in the feature.

All eyes were one the battle up front during the feature, Brent Marks, Haudenschild, Donny Schatz and Carson Macedo. Eight laps in, catching up to lap traffic, it was side job city but Marks regained second then took the lead from Schatz.

With eight to go, Marks got over the cushion, Haudenschild slid up and bumped lap car Freddie Rahmer. Marks swung low and took the lead back.

Ten different lap changes throughout the 30-lap feature.

On the restart, more slide jobs and giddy up down the back stretch. It was a technical track but Marks hung on and brought one home for the Posse.

“Freddie and the (No.) 27 car were really going at it and all of a sudden here came Sheldon. I was like, holy crap and he got into Freddie and just really lucky there. Super tricky track and very aggressive but it was a lot of fun," said Marks.

Earlier this week, Selinsgrove Speedway turned 75 years old and what better way to celebrate then a race. Danny Dietrich wired the field for his third feature of the season. Then Saturday night, Chase Dietz landed himself in victory lane.

For the first time, American Flat Track raced around the Speed Palace. That brought a few drivers back home to Pa.