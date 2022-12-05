Susquehannock High School students honored for sportsmanship with scholarships

Nine senior basketball players and cheerleaders were surprised by being awarded the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Team Award.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehannock High School hosted an awards ceremony honoring students Thursday night.

Nine senior basketball players and cheerleaders were surprised by being awarded the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Team Award.

A total of $83,000 was divvied up between the nine athletes awarded.

Everyone involved in the program was honored for their proper conduct on and off the court, as well.

Players say their role models for sportsmanship range from family to pro athletes.

"I would say my parents, though my mom because she was always caring and helped other people," Ricky Ferguson said. "That just embraces my characteristics as well."