Student athletes take advantage of the second National Signing Day

District III football players sign to Division I programs.

YORK, Pa. — Football players are using the after-season signing to commit to their school of choice.

Some stay with their first pick, while others swap and some even stay with their teammates at the next level.

One of the biggest names in the state of Pennsylvania, Kenny Johnson of Dallastown, was up early this morning and signs live on FOX43 with mom, dad and family present as he inks his name to head to Pitt to play for coach Pat Narduzzi.

The 4A State Champs of Bishop McDevitt sent a boatload of talent to the next level, wide out Tyshawn Russell is headed to the SEC. Riley Robell, the big man up front is off to the newest FBS school, James Madison as Coach Weacter's gang is not done.

Tight end Gabe Arena heads south on 81 to Virginia Tech while running back Marquise Williams takes his shiftiness up north to Big Ten's Minnesota.

With this much talent on one team, a special moment to do it together.

"Last night it was hard to sleep because I was so excited. When I was able to wake up this morning and was able to sign today it felt amazing," said Arena

In Harrisburg, the cougars celebrated one of their own. Kyle Williams verbally committed early to continue his academics and athletics with Temple University.

"Through it all, he's still all owls from head to toe.

Williams says playing at the 6-A level has prepared him for that next level, and it sounds like the Owls will take a page from the Cougars' playbook when it comes to using him on the field.

“They said it was a match-up nightmare and they want to use me as a running back, in the slot, motion me everywhere. I'm happy with that cause Coach Cal did that. Just having that in college for the next few years and Jan.16, I'm officially with Temple. That's the plan," said Williams

He played all four years with the cougars on the varsity level.

Plenty of eyes were on Central Dauphin East's Vincent Carroll-Jackson.

The defensive end, who only played one season of varsity football, verbally committed to Syracuse, but last week, new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule made a trip to the Panther senior.

On signing day, Carroll-Jackson pulls out a 'Cuse hat, then tosses it aside and grabbed a Nebraska hat, signing with the Cornhuskers.

Rhule's strong and late push in the last week sealed the deal for the 6-foot-5 stand-out.



"I called him that Thursday night and said 'let's do the whole thing, Coach. I want to see what Nebraska is all about,'" said Carrol-Jackson.

At the home of the rockets - another D1 signee, safety Andrew Osmun signed on the dotted line to play at Fordham. The safety had the goal of playing in college. He got offers from all over but he's beyond excited to play at the top level.

"It's always been a dream of mine. I've talked about this with my parents, since day one. This is what I want to do, I want to play football at the highest level. Any opportunity is a blessing but to go to Division I, is beyond a blessing," said Osmun

Quite the unique situation for a couple of York High teammates. Quarterback Sam Stoner and running back Jahiem White are taking the next step, together. Both are signing to West Virginia.

The duo has over 11,000 yards and 150 touchdowns. It's pretty cool to see them stay teammates moving on to the next chapter.

"We went together to a camp. We went to a couple of games and all that. I loved the environment," said White.

"It's definitely cool especially since I knew him for the past 4 years. We shared a backfield together. It's nice to have a familiar face that if I need someone to talk to [or] he needs someone to talk to," said Stoner.

How cool would it be to see these two starting side-by-side as Mountaineers.

Penn State signed twenty-two players today. Central York's Beau Pribula helped welcome new Lions as many former players welcome the newest members to the den.