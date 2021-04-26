x
Story slam overcomes 2 Harper homers, Rockies top Phils 12-2

Trevor Story hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fourth inning and the Colorado Rockies overcame two solo home runs by Bryce Harper to beat the Philadelphia Phillies
Credit: AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper follows the flight of his solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Trevor Story hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fourth inning, letting loose a shout to his dugout and a big bat flip, and the Colorado Rockies overcame two solo home runs by Bryce Harper to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2.

Story hit his third career slam and second home run on a 2-2 curveball from Dave Hale, sending the ball 433 feet into the left-field seats. 

Story did not hit his first home run of the season until Friday. Harper hit a 430-foot drive to right-center in the first and a 468-foot drive in the third.

The Phillies will now head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals in a four game series.

