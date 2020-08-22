x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Sports

Nats Stephen Strasburg placed on the 60-day disabled list

Nationals manager Dave Martinez says the right-hander will undergo carpal tunnel surgery next week.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have put star pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 60-day disabled list, ending his season. 

Nationals manager Dave Martinez says the right-hander will undergo carpal tunnel surgery next week.

Last year’s World Series MVP was initially placed on the injured list Aug. 15. He was scratched from his first two scheduled starts and left his Aug. 14 start after only two-thirds of an inning. 

The 32-year-old signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with Washington during the offseason. He was 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts in 2020.

Credit: AP
Washington Nationals pitchers Stephen Strasburg, right, and Patrick Corbin throw bullpen sessions during spring training baseball practice Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    

Related Articles

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news

   