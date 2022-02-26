Stephen Barlett claims AAA District III Diving Gold

YORK, Pa. — Governor Mifflin the site of the boys and girls District III Diving Championships. Red Land's Travis White scores the bronze after he completes his attempts.
Northeastern's Stephen Barlett that once again steals the show. The senior wins back to back District AAA gold and scores 453.75 points
In the girls final just a point separates the top four after the first round.
Red Land's Corrine Armes sparkles on her final dive. She's good for bronze.
Red Lion's Sophia Breschi good as well on her final spring for the silver.