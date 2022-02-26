Stephen Barlett claims AAA District III Diving Gold

Red Land's Corrine Armes & Sophia Breschi of Red Lion medal in girls championship

YORK, Pa. — Governor Mifflin the site of the boys and girls District III Diving Championships. Red Land's Travis White scores the bronze after he completes his attempts.

Northeastern's Stephen Barlett that once again steals the show. The senior wins back to back District AAA gold and scores 453.75 points

In the girls final just a point separates the top four after the first round.