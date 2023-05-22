Steelers sign backup QB Mitch Trubisky to new 3-year deal, fortifying position behind Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a three-year contract.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a three-year contract on Friday, giving the club some long-term stability behind starter Kenny Pickett.

Trubisky was about to enter the second season of a two-year deal he signed with Pittsburgh last spring. The signing gives the Steelers a bit of salary cap relief as they try to fortify the roster ahead of the 2023 season.

Trubisky joined the Steelers in March 2022 after a stint backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo. He began 2022 as the starter in Pittsburgh before being replaced by Pickett at halftime of what became a loss to the New York Jets in Week 4.

Trubisky, the second overall pick by Chicago in the 2017 draft, passed for 1,252 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions while appearing in seven games for the Steelers last season.