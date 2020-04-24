x
Steelers rare first-round spectators

The first round of the NFL Draft did not feature the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks during a post game news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. The NFL Draft is April 23-25, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the first round of the NFL draft as spectators.

The team traded its first pick in this year's draft last September for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. 

He earned All-Pro honors in 2019 thanks to a series of dynamic plays that helped keep the injury-ravaged club in the playoff hunt until the final weeks of the season.

Pittsburgh likely won't be on the clock until the middle of the second round, where it has the 49th overall pick.   

