The Sharon, Pennsylvania native — about an hour northwest of Pittsburgh — will take over for Butler, who retired in January after 19 seasons with the Steelers.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t look far for a new defensive coordinator, promoting Teryl Austin to replace Keith Butler.

Austin joined the Steelers in 2019 as a senior defensive assistant coach. This will be Austin’s third stint as a defensive coordinator. He previously held the position in Cincinnati in 2018 and in Detroit from 2014-17.

The Sharon, Pennsylvania native — about an hour northwest of Pittsburgh — will take over for Butler, who retired in January after 19 seasons with the Steelers.