x
Steelers promote Teryl Austin to defensive coordinator

The Sharon, Pennsylvania native — about an hour northwest of Pittsburgh — will take over for Butler, who retired in January after 19 seasons with the Steelers.
Credit: AP
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach Teryl Austin watches the team warm up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Teryl Austin has been where Brian Flores currently is many times. Eleven to be exact. That's the number of head coaching interviews the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant has had through the years, some of which made Austin feel as if he was only there to check a box. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t look far for a new defensive coordinator, promoting Teryl Austin to replace Keith Butler.

Austin joined the Steelers in 2019 as a senior defensive assistant coach. This will be Austin’s third stint as a defensive coordinator. He previously held the position in Cincinnati in 2018 and in Detroit from 2014-17.

Austin filled in as defensive coordinator for Pittsburgh in its regular-season finale against Baltimore while Butler was in the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

