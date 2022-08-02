x
Steelers hire Frisman Jackson as wide receivers coach

Jackson replaces Ike Hilliard, whose contract was not renewed following an underwhelming season.
Credit: Associated Press/Nell Redmond
Carolina Panthers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson watches a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

PITTSBURGH — Former Carolina Panthers assistant Frisman Jackson is the new wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson replaces Ike Hilliard, whose contract was not renewed following an underwhelming season by a wide receiver group that received solid production from Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson but not much else.

Frisman spent the last two years with Carolina, coming to the Panthers after a two-year stint at Baylor. 

He followed then-Baylor head coach Matt Rhule when Rhule made the jump from college to the NFL before the 2020 season.

