Steelers hire Frisman Jackson as wide receivers coach

PITTSBURGH — Former Carolina Panthers assistant Frisman Jackson is the new wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson replaces Ike Hilliard, whose contract was not renewed following an underwhelming season by a wide receiver group that received solid production from Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson but not much else.

Frisman spent the last two years with Carolina, coming to the Panthers after a two-year stint at Baylor.