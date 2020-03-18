x
Steelers' G Ramon Foster retires

After starting at least 14 games in each of the last 9 seasons with the team, Foster has decided to hang up the cleats.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard Ramon Foster (73) on the sideline against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers' offensive line will be missing a familiar face next season.

G Ramon Foster announced his retirement earlier this week.

Foster, 34, had started at least 14 games in each of the last 9 seasons with Pittsburgh.

After joining the Steelers in 2009, Foster ascended to become a starter in 2011, and never looked back.

Despite never making a Pro Bowl or winning an award, Foster was incredibly durable and appeared in 11 playoff games for the team.

Foster responded to the team's announcement on social media:

Now, the team will need to find a new starting guard.