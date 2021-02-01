Steel-High's Flowers picks Penn State

The Steamroller junior verbally committed to the Nittany Lions on New Year's Day.

STEELTON, Pa. — With all the talk about starting a new year off on the right foot, Steel-High's Mehki Flowers certainly helped the Penn State coaching staff do just that.

Just after 11AM on Friday, the highly coveted four-star recruit announced his verbal commitment to be a part of the Nittany Lions 2022 recruiting class.

The junior chose Penn State over 21 other schools, including Arizona State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse.

Among the first to congratulate the Steel-High wide receiver and defensive back was Harrisburg native and Penn State all-American linebacker Micah Parsons.

The 717 train continues 💪🏽 blessing lil bro good luck 🙏🏽 @Thelandlord2003 https://t.co/HGJJZTcvr4 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 1, 2021

As one would imagine, the Penn State coaching staff was more than pleased to receive the Keystone state standout's commitment, following a state championship season that saw Flowers finish with 1,006 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Rolling with the 22s 🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/uN6CDE2yh8 — JaJuan Seider (@coachseider) January 1, 2021

Following a year where the PSU coaching staff faced criticism for letting Pennsylvania talent head out of state, the 2022 recruiting class currently has five student athletes from the commonwealth and three of them are from District III.