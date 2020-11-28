Steel-High uses strong fourth to clinch state title, 32-20, over Jeannette

A pair of pick-sixes helped the Steamrollers bring another state title back to title town.

HERSHEY, Pa. — For the tenth time in program history, the Steel-High football team has won a state championship.

The Steamrollers used a strong fourth quarter to beat Jeannette in the 1A state title game at Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, 32-20.

Steel-High trailed Jeannette 7-0 in the first when Alex Erby found Mehki Flowers on a screen pass, and flowers bobbed and weaved through traffic for a 50-yard touchdown, tying the game at seven.

A short Odell Greene touchdown run before the break knotted the game at 14 heading into the half.

Both Greene and Flowers powered through injuries on Friday afternoon to help the Steamrollers.

Flowers continued to rack up the yards after the catch, helping set up a Bryan Hernandez field goal in the third quarter. The Steamrollers would take 17-14 lead in the fourth.

Jeannette tried to keep it close, but a pair of pick-sixes helped Steel-High create some space on the scoreboard.

Daivin Pryor stopped a Jayhawk drive by jumping the passing route and taking it 80 yards for the Steamroller score.