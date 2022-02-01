Steel-High gathers to support superstar staff member

Steel-High community shows support through fundraiser for longtime staff member

STEELTON, Pa. — Longtime Steel-High staff member Ryan House has been a staple in the Steel-High community. She serves as not only a teacher, but a academic advisor and cheerleading coach for the school. Sadly, House has been dealing with an unknown illness, so the place she has given her all too decided to return the favor.

Many co-workers, students, and athletes showed their support during a fundraise for her. Rollers' Defensive End Eugene Green know just how much House means to the community.

"It's a good feeling to help anybody for real," said Green "When they mean a lot to you it just really feels good."

Green not the only one in attendance former Steel-High football player and Penn state commit Mehki Flowers also showed up for his for former teacher. He says she's played a big part in getting to where he is today.

"Throughout high school I watched her put kids into college get kids out the streets and make sure they was doing good all the time," said Flowers "She stays on top of us so that's the main reason I respect her and came out here for her to show respect."