Steel-High claims second straight District III 1A title, Harrisburg heads to 6A finals

The Steamrollers pulled away from Delone Catholic, while the Cougars downed Hempfield on Saturday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Steel-High meeting Delone Catholic for the District III 1A title is becoming something of an annual event every high school football season.

The two when toe-to-toe again on Saturday at War Veterans Memorial Field, with the Steamrollers bringing home their second-straight district championship, 42-20, over the Squires.

Coach Andrew Erby's team took a 13-7 lead into the half over Delone Catholic and seemed to hit their stride when they came out in the third quarter.

Alex Erby found Jaeion Perry for the short touchdown pitch and catch. The two-point conversion made it 21-7, Steel-High.

Delone Catholic was able to answer quickly with a long touchdown pass from Ryder Noel to Gage Zimmerman.

Erby was 6-of-11 on the day but made those completions count, as four of them went for touchdowns.

At 8-2 on the year, Steel-High is moving on in the postseason. Delone Catholic's year comes to a close with a 6-5 record.

District III - 6A Semifinals

Hempfield - 10

Harrisburg - 32

A punt return for a touchdown by Kyle Williams early in the first quarter, followed by a Mahkai Hopkins 88-yard touchdown run on the first play from the line of scrimmage helped Harrisburg set the tone early against Hempfield in the District III 6A semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

Williams finished the day with four touchdowns in the winning effort.