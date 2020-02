Rollers to the finals, Panthers into the semis

YORK, Pa. — Thursday night was a busy one in the District III playoff brackets. On the girls side it was the 2A Girls semifinals and the 6A girls quarterfinals taking center stage.

In one 2A semi, Steel-High controlled York Catholic to advance to the final where they will meet Linden Hall.

While in the 6A quarters Central York downed Manheim Township to reach the District III semifinals.