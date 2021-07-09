Steel-High makes statement on 800th win; McD hits 600 wins; Colonials haven't allowed a point

Steel-High achieved a historic win in a 61-6 blowout against Belmont Charter.

STEELTON, Pa. — On Sept. 4, the Steel-High Rollers were determined to reach the major 800th win milestone on their own turf, and they knew it would take both sides of the ball to reach the special mark.

Eugene Green added a sack to his stats. Quarterback Alex Erby aired out to the corner pocket to hook up with Tyrone Moore in the endzone. The next drive, Erby hits Jaeion Perry for six more. Darrell Cessar even added a pick-six.

In the end, Steel-High, 61. Belmont Charter, 6. In the end it was more than winning by 55 points. It was Steel-High's 800th win in school history. An achievement that was 128 years in the making.

"I think it separates our program from the rest because to get to 800 is kind of unheard of," Steel-High head coach Andrew Erby said. "Really, in all reality. For our community and our kids in our school district all to buy in and reach this, it takes a village model. We say it for the room but it definitely takes a lot of people to get to this point."

Coach Erby has 54 wins at the helm of the Rollers since taking over in 2014.

Steel-High becomes just the fourth team in the Keystone State to achieve this milestone, joining an elite club of programs. The Rollers are the only District 3 team to reach 800 wins.

Every time the Rollers take the field, it brings back a lot of memories for former players.