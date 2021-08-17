Steamrollers get back to work

Only a select few teams in the state have the chance to defend a state championship and Steel-High is one of those squads.

STEELTON, Pa. — "Let's go! Let's have a great day today," yells Steel-High football coach Andrew Erby as the Steamrollers stretch on the field.

Both of his sons, Alex and Andrew Jr. are sophomores, but they look and lead like seniors.

"When they feel like they're going to quit, I just pretty much pick their heads-up, text them, or pull them off to the side and say, 'Just keep going and don't give up because you can be a huge part and you can make a huge play in any game,'" said Alex Erby.

The Steel-High quarterback will wear number nine this season, a number that holds a lot of meaning to the Steamrollers.

"We have a lot of tradition. Ryan Mohn wore that jersey. It's a special jersey. We had a lot of former players that wore that jersey, so it's a special thing in our town to wear it and Alex was the guy that wanted to represent it and we want to put it on a kid who's a great student athlete on and off the field," said Coach Erby.

This past offseason, Alex and his game have grown.

"He's down like 15, 20 pounds and he grew like 2 inches. So worked out in his favor," said Coach Erby with a smile.

"I've been doing a lot of speed and agility footwork," recalled Alex. "My footwork has got a lot of better. I can throw 65-yards right now. The most I've grown is with my footwork."

Steel-High isn't resting on last year's accomplishments, but one thing that will make their offense better is going against a tough steamroller defense every day in practice.

"I'd be on scout team and it's tough to get the ball away every single play," said Alex. "Honestly, in three more years, I can see them picking a school and a hat from whatever school they want to go to."

"They had a really good off-season. We want to build upon what they started last year," added Coach Erby. "They're fairly young. So we still have a lot of work to do on that side of the ball, across the board, but we're anxious to see how they develop and what their progression looks like this upcoming season."

Winning at Hersheypark Stadium is the ultimate goal and having Rollers on this team that know what it takes, can only help.