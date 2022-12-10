Start of Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain

Major League Baseball will determine whether the game can be played.

ATLANTA — The start of Wednesday's Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves has been delayed by rain.

“I think general consensus is that we will not start a game unless we feel like we can finish it," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We’re not looking for delays. I don’t think anybody is — the Braves, us, Major League Baseball. If there’s a window there, we’ll go.”