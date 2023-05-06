Stanley Middleman buys ownership stake in Phillies

John Middleton, the Phillies’ managing partner and CEO, announced the addition of Stanley Middleman as a limited partner on Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from June 5.

Stanley C. Middleman is buying an ownership stake in the Philadelphia Phillies.

“This is a significant moment in our partnership’s history as it is only the second time in over 40 years that we have added a new partner,” Middleton said in a statement.

Middleman, a Philadelphia native and lifetime Phillies fan, owns a mortgage company based in South Jersey.

“It truly is a dream come true,” he said.