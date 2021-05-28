Spring Grove's Campbell ready to turn heads at states

The Rocket has already shined at the District III meet and enters Saturday as the top seed in two events.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — "Getting to feel that energy at the state meet and competing against other girls and giving me some competition this time, it will be fun seeing how I will run," wondered Spring Grove's Laila Campbell.

She has her own pair of rockets. I'm of course talking about the power Campbell has heading into the PIAA state Track and Field meet this weekend at Shippensburg University. She trains with the boys on the team to give her the best competition at practice.

"It pushes me to run faster. I go against competition every day at practice, going against the boys so I'm not winning every single rep. I'm kind of used to it. So, it's going to be fun to have some girls to race against," said Campbell with a smile.

Success wasn't made overnight. She nearly broke 12 seconds two years ago as a seventh-grader.

Although she's the top seed in the 100 and 200, Campbell isn't satisfied. She still has goals of the times she wants to check off and one of them is state gold.

"She's never looking to be satisfied. She always wants more so that's what I think makes her able to accomplish what she's accomplished thus far."