Rockets refueled with experience

Spring Grove might be young, but they have plenty or returning starters from 2019.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — There were plenty of growing pains for a 2019 Spring Grove football team that had to pull their freshman team up.

"We were young last year, but we were pretty talented with the guys that we had. So they got that Friday night feeling for the first time," recalled Rockets coach Kyle Sprenkle.

Historically, a youthful team means a lack of experience, but that's hardly the case for the Rockets in 2020.

"Our quarterback was a freshman. Now he has a year under his belt so it's going to be cool with him leading our offense and with all of the sophomores from last year," said senior Michael Shaqfeh.

The preseason will have a different look and a different feel for all area teams, but Spring Grove hopes all the retention from a season ago will have them a step ahead of the competition.