Spring Grove High School excited for inaugural girls' wrestling season

The Rockets become the first school in York County to add a girls' wrestling team

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Spring Grove High School is the latest to add to the girls' wrestling scene. The Rockets become the 51st school in the state and the first in York County to officially start a program. It's one of the fastest growing sports in the country and Head Coach Tyke Conover is proud to be a barrier breaker.

'It's great to be the first one here in York county and blaze the trail.' said Conover 'Hopefully we can work together and get some other schools to come together here in York county.'

The team will start their competition next year, but they are already hard at work during the summer getting practice time in and bonding with their teammates. Sophomore Bella Gable says wrestling is in her family, so she is excited to now be apart of it.

'I'm really really excited with how fast it is growing,' said Gable 'I'm very glad that we are a pioneer in this sport and be part of it's growth for it to be sanctioned.'

The PIAA requires 100 school to have a team before it can become a sanctioned sport. The sports growth had been rapid since District III's J.P McCaskey became the first school to start a program in 2020. It's safe to say that the Rockets couldn't be more excited for this upcoming season.

'I feel like a lot of us had been interested in it before but since we had to wrestle guys I think we were a little to timid, said Gable 'Now this gives us the opportunity to wrestle girls of our own strength and size.'