Traditional powers Lancaster Catholic and Delone Catholic to meet for 4A title

Lancaster Catholic knocks off Eastern York to set a date with Delone Catholic for the 4A girls championship game

YORK, Pa. — One of the teams still alive in this year's district tournament, Gettysburg, was still alive in the state tournament last March when it was shut down. Robbed of a chance at the PIAA title, the Warriors are motivated to keep their season going and make another deep run.

Gettysburg is the defending District III 5A champion and they played like it on Wednesday against top seeded Mechanicsburg. The Wildcats came out fast to build an 11-2 advantage but stumbled down the stretch as the Warriors gained steam. Gettysburg finished off the road victory 41-32 to earn a berth back in the 5A Girls Championship on Friday Night.

The title game will be played at Spring Grove since the Rockets blasted Lower Dauphin out of Papertown in the other 5A semifinal. Spring Grove ripped off the first 16 points of the game and left the Falcons tasting fumes the rest of the way. The Rockets won Division 1 of the York-Adams League and will enter the championship as the favorites, especially with the game on their home court. Tipoff is 7pm on Friday.

In 4A girls action, Lancaster Catholic traveled across the river to play at Eastern York. The Golden Knights jumped in front in the first quarter with some aggressive play in the lane. The early bounces seemed to go their way as one tipped ball barely hit the ground before Mara Weaver swooped in, grabbed it and banked it off the backboard and in for two points.