Raiders getting back on track after no indoor season | Spotlight

Shippensburg University's track and field team had to train for nearly a year on their own.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Relying on each other to put in the work, on their own, for nearly a year. That's what Shippensburg University’s track and field team had to do while they were sidelined with the current COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, it came as a surprise to some athletes competing at the NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships.

"We didn’t see coming. Being at the National Championship and being on the track, warming up, practicing and getting your mind ready for all of that. Then, having it taken away," said Charles Bowman, Jr., graduate-senior sprints/hurdles.

The heartbreak from last year is still a chip on some shoulders, but that chip, just added more fuel to their fire.

“We want to prove ourselves. Prove to ourselves that, that year. We can come back and still be the team we were before," said Bowman.

The team never lost hope. Even when they had to watch other conferences across the nation compete in indoor track and field. This was the first, in the 16 years at the helm of the Raiders, Shippensburg’s Hall of Fame head coach Dave Osanitsch never just had an outdoor season to work with. Osanitsch says they felt like they’re having to play catch-up but he noticed the work his student-athletes did to not be completely out of the game.

“I have to commend my student-athletes. They’ve sacrificed. They’ve put in the dedication. They’ve really come together as a team for common goals and sacrifices to have the opportunities here, said Osanitsch.

The results showing very quick for outdoor freshman, and Warwick grad, Leah Graybill. Just the second meet out, she broke a 37-year-old 200 meter school record. Then, at Ship’s home meet last week, she broke the 100 meter record. Graybill bettered her time to 12.02 and now is just two hundredths of a second off from going under 12 seconds.

Congratulations to Leah Graybill, the PSAC Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week!https://t.co/7sbFRB5TQe pic.twitter.com/WO0mB53F5Y — SHIP Sports Info (@ShipURaiders) April 6, 2021

“Just keeping those goals in mind definitely kept me going through quarantine and everything,' said Graybill. 'Just knowing that there were a lot of people here (at Shippensburg) that wanted to accomplish things together as a team, was helpful as well.”

“I think our student-athletes have learned a lot of life lessons in the last six months we’ve had together, that they’ll take forward into their futures," said Osanitscn confidently about his team.