Bonds going beyond the skates | Spotlight

York College Ice Hockey teams up with York Polar Bears

YORK, Pa. — A day where kids didn't have a worry in the world and could just play a game they love with their role models. The event has bonds that go beyond the ice and last a life time. Two teams and one sport, York College Ice Hockey and the Polar Bears, a special needs team from York.

But, it isn’t your average ice hockey game. Instead of playing against each other. The two teams, join together. Everyone’s goal when they hit the ice.

Leah Cunningham says, “To play good and have fun.” She plays defense for the Polar Bears.

“Today is more about fun and having fun and having a good time rather than being competitive. We just want to see everyone have a good time," said Cody Doherty, organizer.

All are finding a common ground for the love of a sport they share. The teams get together a few times a month.

“Get to know the kids more and more, they start to come out of their shells. It’s a ton of fun going out on the ice and helping them. I think it brings us more joy on the ice and helping them and being around them then it might to them," said Sam Muehlbronner, York College Ice Hockey captain.

It's an escape for players that may not have a program like this available for them to participate. This is a way to cap off another season.

“I have a lot of fun playing hockey and learning new stuff like every practice and every game. Learning new skills," said Julian Secual, Polar Bears Center.