As the 2020 high school season gets set to kick off there are many things that will feel different. From masks, to gloves, to virtually no fans in the stands this 2020 season will have all kinds of quirks. That weird feeling you may have also extends to referees as they will deal with slightly lower numbers and a host of other challenges, but they say they are ready for whatever comes their way.
Spotlight: Officials set to ref different kind of season
PIAA Official numbers are lower this season but games are fully staffed