Sports Spotlight: virtual recognition for senior athletes

Local schools hold Zoom ceremonies and online signing days

No finish to the winter, no spring season at all, no proms in most cases and they have to settle for virtual graduation ceremonies. The Class of 2020 gets the short end of the stick thanks to Covid-19. Local high schools are doing everything possible to make sure the seniors are recognized for their athletic achievements.

"We're off to Plan B, Plan C and Plan D," explained Chris Groff, Cedar Crest Assistant Principal and Athletic Director. "In some ways, it's business as usual just in a much different way because everybody wants to continue to provide everything we've always provided."

It's a hectic time of the year for athletic directors to wrap up a sports year. Many of them do it with a signing ceremony for their student-athletes that plan on playing in college. This year, they had to get creative. For Cedar Crest, that means one large virtual event on Zoom. Each student-athlete set up a signing stage at home and when called on, announced their college plans.

"There was probably close to 100 people in the Zoom," smiled Groff. "It was fun, it went well. I felt great for the kids, they did a fantastic job."

Social media makes it much easier to recognize the seniors competing at the next level. There are many ways to do that and Cedar Cliff chose Twitter on Wednesday. They released a different senior's plans every 10 to 15 minutes.