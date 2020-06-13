Sports Spotlight: Trout racing team enjoying restart success

New owner, mechanic and driver working together

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — After a rocky start to 2020, the local dirt track racing reboot has brought Chad Trout and his team success. He's in his third year with a new owner and mechanic.

"Between Randy getting us the equipment and Brandon being a driving coach and our equipment being better, it kind of put the whole package together and just made out team excel," Trout explained.

Trout led every lap of the A-main in the second race back at Lincoln Speedway to land himself in victory lane for the first time in 2020.