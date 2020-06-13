Sports Spotlight: Trout racing team enjoying restart success

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — After a rocky start to 2020, the local dirt track racing reboot has brought Chad Trout and his team success. He's in his third year with a new owner and mechanic.
"Between Randy getting us the equipment and Brandon being a driving coach and our equipment being better, it kind of put the whole package together and just made out team excel," Trout explained.
Trout led every lap of the A-main in the second race back at Lincoln Speedway to land himself in victory lane for the first time in 2020.
Just days before going back to racing, Trout moved into a brand new shop. We'll have more on this Sunday Night in the Fast Lane segment of Sunday Sports Frenzy.