Sports Spotlight: Rumble by the River at Port Royal

Historic weekend for Late Models at Port Royal Speedway

It's a busy stretch at the Speed Palace with three consecutive nights of racing for the Lucas Oil Dirt Series "Rumble by the River."

Three chances with over 50 cars at Port Royal Speedway for the largest late model purse in the history of the track, $150,000.

A hot Gregg Satterlee is currently four for four at Port Royal.

“You know it’s good for our team and it’s good for the confidence if we run well," said Satterlee. "Anytime the national touring series comes close to home, we try to take advantage of it. It won’t be easy but I think we have a good car. I think we race here enough to make the right decisions.”

Someone who is also no stranger to victory at the track is Rick Eckert of York who won the "Rumble by the River" title in 2017.

“The track is, pretty much, as long as it doesn’t have a big cushion in it, it’s going to be super racey," Eckert explained. "It’s going to be real fun. We’ve been racing good so hopefully we can get in there and start up front of the race so we have a shot to win.”