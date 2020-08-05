Sports Spotlight: Multiple Perfection from Trinity Thomas

West York star gymnast scored four perfect 10's this season

WEST YORK, Pa. — Her perspective has changed a bit since she was a young gymnast.

"This season was unforgettable and amazing," confessed University of Florida sophomore Trinity Thomas. "It was everything I could have wished for."

The star gymnast from West York scored her first perfect 10 for the Gators back in January and from there things took off.

"When I got my first 10 I was just like 'wow I finally did it' and then to get that on bars and get it on beam two times in a row and then to end at Penn State, not knowing it would be my last meet with a 10 on floor, it was so incredible," she explained. "I couldn't ask for more and I was proud of myself because I have been working really hard. That is all I ever wanted was a 10 so I got four and that was amazing."

Of her four perfect routines, one stands out.

"I can tell myself that was really good and I knew that my beam routine was really good but I didn't think it was that good so that definitely came as a surprise," said Thomas.

It's not shocking to see that Trinity claimed five All-American honors. Perfect scores lead to big postseason dreams.

"I did, I absolutely thought this was the year to win a national championship as a team and as an individual and I was pumped for the postseason and so excited to see what me and my team were going to bring to the table for postseason, I knew we would be great."

Thomas is one of 11 members on the U.S. Senior National Team. She was supposed to be prepping for the June Olympic Trial. But with no Tokyo Olympics this year, her plan right now is actually no plan at all but to rather enjoy time with family. Another year to get better and even with the free time she makes sure she is ready to go.