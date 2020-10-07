Sports Spotlight: more seats for fans at BAPS Motor Speedway

Local track adding grandstands in time for 2021 season

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The chance to increase their seating was available so BAPS Motor Speedway didn't waste any time taking advantage of the opportunity. The York County dirt track is already working to install grandstands in time for the 2021 season. Donated by Littlestown High School, they'll add over 800 seats to the backstretch.

"With the size of these grandstands, it was just a perfect fit for them to go here," explained Kolten Gouse with BAPS Motor Speedway. "To try and put them up in the winter is just not feasible, it's just a perfect time to do them now."