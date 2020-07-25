Sports Spotlight: Local World of Outlaws drivers return home

Traveling sprint car circuit stops in Central PA to race the Pennsylvania Posse

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — For the first time this season, the World of Outlaws makes a pit stop in Central Pennsylvania. Some local outlaw drivers come home after a long stretch on the road.

“I started out on these tracks. This is where I got my start," explained Logan Schuchart of Hanover. "We’re fortunate enough to be on the road and race with the best of the best. So, it’s always great to come back home and it’s always tough to come back home. These guys are always very, very good. They’re some of the toughest competition, local competition we have in the country.”

“To me, I’m an outlaw at heart. I love being an outlaw," smiled Jacob Allen of Hanover. "I love the guys I get to race against. I love the competition that the Pennsylvania Posse brings and the fans that it brings but I’m an outlaw. I love that and I’m proud of that.”

Local company Drydene out of Jonestown is the main sponsor for the Gettysburg Clash on Thursday Night at Lincoln Speedway.

“Lincoln is a great track. It’s been around forever. The folks are wonderful here," said Dave Klinger. "They treat us well and we’re just really happy we can actually do a title sponsorship here at the track.”