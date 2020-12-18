Sports Spotlight: Harrisburg's Nate Bruce signs with PSU

4-star offensive lineman signs with Nittany Lions on early National Signing Day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg’s Nate Bruce has only played on the gridiron for a couple years, but he knew what he wanted to do as soon as he first put on the helmet and pads.

“Ever since I came into the game. This was the goal. This is what everybody works for. This is what I was working for. This is why I worked so hard to get here," said Bruce.

He's taking his talents to the next level as a in the blue and white. Nate recently graduated early from Harrisburg High School so he could get on Penn State's main campus early and start working and growing as a Nittany Lion because he found out how important every opportunity was, especially during this uncertain year.

Bruce said, “I had a chip on my shoulder this season. You know, I really didn’t know anything about my rankings and stuff like that. I just wanted to go out there and prove my point because you never know when it’s going to be your last game.”