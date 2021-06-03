Sports Spotlight: Freshmen Williams twins are undefeated and district champs

Manheim Township twins captured district crowns for Blue Streaks at 106 lbs and 113 lbs.

NEFFSVILLE, Pa. — If you are a high school wrestler in Pennsylvania and you are still wrestling, you are undoubtedly talented. If you are a freshman, undefeated and a district champ as well, you belong in our Sports Spotlight. That's the case for the Williams twins from Manheim Township.

“Kamdyn is at 113, he is naturally bigger than Kaedyn, that’s the only way you can tell them apart, other than the glasses, Kamdyn wears glasses," explained Manheim Township wrestling coach John Clark. "Kam is a little bigger so it was just a natural 106 and 113."

In addition to their appearance, their records are the same, zero losses on the season.

“You know me and Kaedyn are both confident kids," said Kamdyn Williams. "We trust in our ability, I don’t think that we expected to be undefeated, we knew that we could.”

Maybe Kamdyn is naturally bigger because he’s so much older. He was born five minutes before Kaedyn. I asked them to describe each other’s style on the mat.

“He’s very strong, he’ll throw you, he’ll throw you, that’s it," Kaedyn Williams admired.

“He’s hard to wrestle, very weird," described Kamdyn about Kaedyn. "I don’t know how to describe it, he’s fast and he knows how to finish.”

Next question, what would happen in a head to head match? Let’s just say their answers are not identical.

“It’s close, it’s close," insists Kaedyn. "It was 3-2 the last time we wrestled.”

Is he going to tell me it’s close?

“No, he’s going to tell you it’s not close”

He says it’s close .. “it’s not," replied Kamdyn. You say it’s not .. “It’s not. He can’t score on me.”

Fortunately for The Williams brothers, they face other guys this weekend at the PIAA 3A Super Regional and fortunately for the Blue Streaks, they have both on their team.