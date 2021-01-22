Sports Spotlight: Delayed start brings flurry of games

A loss to Columbia on Wednesday doesn't have long to linger for Pequea. Less than 24 hours later, they're back at it against Annville-Cleona.



“I honestly didn't think we were going to get here,” admitted Braves Senior Abby Stoltzfus. “Our first game was yesterday and when we finally played, I was like, 'Oh my word, it didn't get cancelled or postponed, so that first rush of adrenaline was awesome and it being my senior year, I was like, 'Yes, finally!"



The Braves had to suspend play to start their season. Wednesday's game was their first game of the season and Pequea Valley is catching up quick with three games in three days.



“It is a hard when you're a young team not to get a practice in between,” Head Coach Jason Richardson explained. “This is a player’s dream. You get to play games more than practice, a coach’s nightmare because we have a lot to work on.”



That marathon pace will continue, but just getting back to some sense of normalcy is a win for the Braves.



“It was insane, but we're a hard working team,” said Stoltzfus. “We're more heart than fundamentals, but I know that if we just work hard, it'll be okay. We still have a lot to learn. We're young.”



Richardson added that “It's fun. Obviously we have a lot to learn on. We're young, we're inexperienced. The kids work hard, we just need to work on the things we need to improve on.”