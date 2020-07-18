Spotlight: Remembering legendary sprint car owner, Bob Weikert

Local sprint car hall of fame inductee, the late, Bob Weikert won over 500 races in his 30-year span as an owner.

FAIRFIELD, Pa. — It's a weekend spent honoring and remembering sprint car legendary owner, the late Bob Weikert. Bob was a cattle broker by day and sprint car owner by night.

The Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee got into racing after his son's took him to a race at Lincoln Speedway after that, Bob bought his first sprint car.

In 1971, the car finally hit the track. First start was a lucky one at Jennerstown Speedway, nabbing the teams first career victory. Bob was hooked.

“A lot of people when they have big races or whatnot and your car runs second of third,' said Todd Weikert, Bob's son. 'They’re happy with it. You can bring home a nice purse but my dad wasn’t there to run second. He was there to win.”

He's record proves it, scores over 500 wins in a 30-year career span. In 1985 alone, notched a 50-win season.

“His cars raced from here to California and every track in-between, but he always liked Port Royal the best. My dad always liked big motors, lots of horse power and he liked big tracks where he could show off that horse power and Port Royal was one of those tracks," said Todd.

Usually held during the Memorial Day weekend, the Bob Weikert Memorial Race is pushed to this Saturday and Sunday at Port Royal.