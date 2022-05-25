Township dominates to win 3A girls district lacrosse title

York Catholic losses a heartbreaker in the 2A game.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Manheim Township meant business in the girls 3A District III title game. They had a chip on their shoulder after getting knocked out in the semifinals, last year,

The blue streaks struck first and went on a five goal run before Governor Mifflin scored their first goal of the game.

Senior captain Sydney Witwer scored her 200th goal of the season on her third goal of the game; scores six goals in their 19-7 District III championship win.

"Coach said something but I wasn't thinking about that because I just wanted to win this game so bad. So, I just get to that point were we could win and get that milestone and what matters is we're on to states," said Witwer.

"(We) want to prove everyone what Township lacrosse is all about. So, this game and that score differential just shows what Township lacrosse is made of and how hard we work," said Maddie Eckert, Township goalie.

The blue streaks win their 10th District III Lacrosse title.

The 2A District III championship game followed with York Catholic facing Twin Valley.

The raiders got out to a two score lead before the fighting Irish scored.

York Catholic's biggest deficit was three goals in the first half. In the final minutes before halftime, the fighting irish not giving up. They tie the game at seven then take the lead. They extend their lead scoring first in the second half but it was a back and forth battle. The game had two more ties at 11 and 13, all.