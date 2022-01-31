You can now place your sports bets at Washington Nationals Park. Here's how

The retail sportsbook lounge will be open year-round for fans.

WASHINGTON — Sports fans can now watch and wager on games at Washington Nationals Park.

BetMGM in partnership with the Washington Nationals is officially opening its first retail sportsbook at an MLB stadium. It'll be located across Center Field Plaza from the Nationals Team Store --- where Center Field Social used to be.

The retail sportsbook lounge comes with 40 big-screen TVs with live odds boards that update as the action progresses, BetMGM said. People can place bets with cashiers at betting windows or use user-friendly kiosks. The experience also comes with full-service drinks and food.

It will be open year-round for fans -- seven days a week from 11 a.m. to midnight.

BetMGM said fans attending a Nationals game will not be able to access the lounge, but they can still place bets using BetMGM's mobile app, which launched D.C. in June 2021.

"The BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park represents the newest way in which we are providing our fans with the best experiences in sports and entertainment. Upon its opening, the sportsbook immediately becomes one of the neighborhood's premier venues for both the savvy bettor and casual fan to watch the top events in an upscale and electric atmosphere," Alan Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer of Lerner Sports said.

BetMGM and the Washington Nationals announced today the opening of the first retail sportsbook connected to a Major League Baseball stadium.



🔗 // https://t.co/xZCk0Bn8K8 pic.twitter.com/T9jcjjSMSo — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) January 31, 2022

Betting on sports in most states was illegal under federal law until the United States Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the federal law was unconstitutional, offering states the opportunity to authorize sports betting.