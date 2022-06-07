Spooky Nook Gym hosts first ever thee point open shootout

Shooters from all over the country competed for a $100,000 prize

MANHEIM, Pa. — In a battle to find the best long range shooter, Spooky Nook Gym hosted their first ever three-point open competition. Shooters from all across the country combined under one roof for a chance to prove that they were the best in the county.

64 shooters advanced to the final round on Sunday. The idea was started by Director Jordan Wartman who says the three point shot is one of the most beautiful parts of the sport.

"Everyone thinks they are a great shooter, said Wartman "That's the thing about the three point shot there is no defense just get out there and shoot."

Anthony Miracola from Michigan took home the one hundred thousand dollar grand prize. He netted 31 points in the final round. It's life changing money for he and his family, but he didn't let the big prize take away his humbleness.

"Its like it all just came together," said Miracola "It came to fruition right now like I solidified myself as just a really good shooter this doesn't mean that I was the best but I came out on top today and it just feels great. I don't know how to put it into words I would think I'm coming back but you know it compares to right up at the top with some of my achievements as a shooter it's right there."

Wartman says the inaugural competition has received rave reviews and the plan is to keep the shooting competition going on a yearly basis.