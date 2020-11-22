Special teams the difference maker in Steel-High's 16-14 win over Bishop Guilfoyle

The Steamrollers dramatic win sends them on to the state championship game.

STEELTON, Pa. — When you're down the state semifinals, every team is good.



Steel-High knew nothing would come easy against Bishop Guilfoyle on Saturday afternoon.

The Marauders, out of District 6, made the trek to Steamroller-country for a low scoring affair.

Mehki Flowers still found a way to showcase what makes him one of the best talents in the country, turning a quick out pass into a long touchdown for the Rollers.

Trailing Bishop Guilfoyle 14-13, Bryan Hernandez kicked a 34-yard field goal to put Steel-High ahead, 16-14, with 38 seconds left in the game.

The Marauders were able to get into position for a 36-yard field goal attempt with 11 seconds on the clock, but Bishop Guilfoyle's kick was no good.