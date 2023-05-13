Special Olympics Pa. holds second annual Nothing but Net Free throw fundraiser

Athletes, coaches, and community members participated in a 12 hour session from the charity stripe to help raise money for Special Olympics PA.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Special Olympics Pa. held their second annual Nothing but Net free throw competition to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.

Athletes of all kinds came out in droves to help get to the target number of 2,400 free throws all in 12 hours of work. A day filled with fun for a great cause.

"They are dedicated to the competition they take it very seriously," Special Olympics Regional Development Director Khaley Stewart said. "It's really amazing to see the dedication they put to the training and then coming out to events like this."

The goal was to raise $25,000 for the necessities of the Special Olympics sports calendar.

Many current athletes doing their part to help with teammates and others to support.

"Basketball is a lot of fun for me," participant Zach Hicks said. "I'm glad that we got out to be with our fellow athletes and I'm glad to be out here to represent them."

The event was held at the pristine Cavoli Barn in Harrisburg.

The local community support robust throughout the entire evening. Including an appearance from Harrisburg's own and Globetrotter legend Chris 'Handles' Franklin. The support for the Special Olympics mission one that all athletes can enjoy.