Special ingredient to a great college football road trip

Ann Arbor serves up some of the tastiest treats in the Big Ten.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Good food means good times and that makes anything in life a little bit better.

When it comes to a great college football road trip for any fan, there must be some key aspects. First, your team needs to win. You have to have fun no matter what. And you need a great place to celebrate post-game following a win or find that special place for a meal the night before.

In Ann Arbor, Michigan there is a spot that everyone knows that always has the grilled fired up.

Zingerman's Roadhouse is a staple in the local community and is one of the best food haunts in the Big Ten. The vintage neon sign acts as a calling for patrons to keep returning.

“We don't take anybody for granted," says Zingerman's Co-Founder Ari Wenzinger. "In a great way we gotta go out and earn it every day and today is no different.”

The Zingerman’s name is well known. What started with their first business venture, Zingerman's Deli in 1982, the name is as much hand in hand with Michigan as Maize and Blue. It is a must-do for anyone that comes to town.

“I'm gonna work my butt off no matter what and yes it feels good," smiled Ari when told about what the community and patrons think of his establishment. "I'm honored that anybody chooses to come into our businesses every day, that's been true since the day we opened.”

As for the go-to on the menu, one young Michigan alum, Evan Rosenburgh has no hesitation.

“Chicken fried steak," he says. You can't get that flavor in any other kind of meat. You got the steak, you got the fried layer on top of it, you can't beat it.”

With a quick glance at the bar, one will find perfectly crafted drinks and groups toasting the wonderful atmosphere.

Just up the street, if someone needs a bit of a quicker meal there is one spot perfect for a grab-and-go.

Izzy's Hoagie Shop, has one specialty, Philly cheese steak, and they more than hold their own when it comes to their namesake.

“Terry the owner has been making cheesesteaks for 33 -35 years or something crazy," according to store manger Acadia Mercer. "A lot of people who come here from the east coast, they love the cheesesteaks, they say it is the closest they can get.”