Spartans demote Captains in double-overtime thriller

York College is now tied for first in the conference standings.

YORK, Pa. — On his Senior Day send off, Jared Wagner had to turn in his most memorable performance as a Spartan to help York College pick up the win.

The Central York grad poured in a career-high 38 points in the Spartans' 101-97 win over Christopher Newport in double-overtime.

Fellow YAIAA product, Spring Grove's Darin Gordon contributed 14 points in the winning effort.

York College has now won eight straight games and is tied at the top of the Capital Athletic Conference standings with the Captains, both boasting 7-1 conference marks.