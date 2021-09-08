Spartans play for fallen captain

York Tech uses football as a way to come together and honor teammate

YORK, Pa. — As the temperatures rose and whistles popped for the first day of high school sports heat acclimation period, the York Tech Spartans made their way to the football practice field.

"This morning in our first team meeting," said head coach Matt Glennon as he briefly paused. "We kind of went though our goals, our policies and what we want to accomplish this season and the very last slide we put up Ronald’s picture."





The first day is always a little tough for high school football players, for the York Tech Spartans, Monday was tougher than it should have been.

Sophomore quarterback and running back, King Zion Matai, feels football could be an escape.

"We are out here we are putting in the work that Ronald would be doing with us."

That determination dedicated to senior captain Ronald Lake III, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 31st.

"One of your better kids isn’t here," said Glennon. "Ronald was a tremendous young man, he just brought a smile to your face."

Through out the day memories of their friend, teammate and leader are never far from their minds. As practice picks up and the intensity increases. It's still Ronald Lake that motivates the Spartans.

For Matai it's going a little further than you think you can.

“Put in your effort, but put in the extra things, ya know for Ronald. Do more stuff than you think you can.”

It maybe the first day and Glennon doesn't really know how things will play out. He knows their will be some tough moments ahead but today he say the team closer together.

"Gives you a little extra to work for. We always tell kids you never know when your last play will be, but today we said we never know when your last breath will be."

“Cherish the time your out here, cherish the time you are with your family, with your friends, your teammates.”

A time to come together and heal as a team, and fight for one of their own.

“Everyone that has known him maybe we could pull through and win a couple games for Ronald," says Matai.

As for Glennon he knows his team will continue push forward for the right reasons.