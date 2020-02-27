Spartans head to third CAC Championship in a row

York College has strong second half to topple Mary Washington, 74-60.

YORK, Pa. — Before Wednesday night's game, York College Men's Basketball looked to make their eight and final Capital Athletic Conference Championship.

The Spartans will be apart of the Mid-Atlantic Conference starting in 2021.

Their last CAC title came two years ago in 2018.

They played the University of Mary Washington. The game was tied at 30 a piece, at halftime.

A couple of strong turnovers and baskets by local talent, Central York graduate Jared Wagner and Spring Grove graduate Darin Gordon, helped propel the Spartans to their third-straight CAC Championship.

"It's awesome,' says Matt Hunter, Spartans head coach. 'We've been able to put ourselves in this position, where we're able to compete at the highest level in Division III basketball and we have that opportunity, again."